The Big Biscuit's cinnamon roll pancakes

THE BIG BISCUIT CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES

CINNAMON SWIRL FILLING INGREDIENTS

2 cups brown sugar

1 lb butter, melted

8 oz. maple syrup

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

CINNAMON SWIRL FILLING RECIPE

In a large saucepan combine all ingredients, whisk and cook on low for two minutes or until thoroughly combined.

PANCAKE INGREDIENTS

Use your favorite pancake recipe or premade mix as directed.

PANCAKES RECIPE

Cook pancakes on griddle (medium heat) until the batter bubbles. Start a spiral in the

middle of the pancake using cinnamon filling to create a large cinnamon pinwheel. Flip

immediately, cook until light brown and done in the middle.

Serve pancake upside down with pinwheel facing up. Repeat the cinnamon filling spiral on

top of the pancake spiral for extra flavor and appeal. Cover the same pattern with vanilla

icing before serving!