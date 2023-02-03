Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends Recipes
Published

The Big Biscuit's cinnamon roll pancakes

'Fox & Friends' co-host cooks up cinnamon roll pancakes at The Big Biscuit in Lenexa, Kansas

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Steve Doocy shares Kansas restaurant's cinnamon roll pancakes Video

Steve Doocy shares Kansas restaurant's cinnamon roll pancakes

‘Fox & Friends’ co-host Steve Doocy learns how to make cinnamon roll pancakes from The Big Biscuit restaurant in Lenexa, Kansas.

THE BIG BISCUIT CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES

CINNAMON SWIRL FILLING INGREDIENTS
2 cups brown sugar
1 lb butter, melted
8 oz. maple syrup
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

CINNAMON SWIRL FILLING RECIPE
In a large saucepan combine all ingredients, whisk and cook on low for two minutes or until thoroughly combined.

PANCAKE INGREDIENTS
Use your favorite pancake recipe or premade mix as directed.

PANCAKES RECIPE
Cook pancakes on griddle (medium heat) until the batter bubbles. Start a spiral in the
middle of the pancake using cinnamon filling to create a large cinnamon pinwheel. Flip
immediately, cook until light brown and done in the middle.

Serve pancake upside down with pinwheel facing up. Repeat the cinnamon filling spiral on
top of the pancake spiral for extra flavor and appeal. Cover the same pattern with vanilla
icing before serving!