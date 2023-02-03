The Big Biscuit's cinnamon roll pancakes
CINNAMON SWIRL FILLING INGREDIENTS
2 cups brown sugar
1 lb butter, melted
8 oz. maple syrup
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
CINNAMON SWIRL FILLING RECIPE
In a large saucepan combine all ingredients, whisk and cook on low for two minutes or until thoroughly combined.
PANCAKE INGREDIENTS
Use your favorite pancake recipe or premade mix as directed.
PANCAKES RECIPE
Cook pancakes on griddle (medium heat) until the batter bubbles. Start a spiral in the
middle of the pancake using cinnamon filling to create a large cinnamon pinwheel. Flip
immediately, cook until light brown and done in the middle.
Serve pancake upside down with pinwheel facing up. Repeat the cinnamon filling spiral on
top of the pancake spiral for extra flavor and appeal. Cover the same pattern with vanilla
icing before serving!