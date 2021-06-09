Stephen Miller calls out Joy Reid for defense of Harris' refusal to visit border

America First Legal founder Stephen Miller slammed MSNBC's Joy Reid's statements defending Vice President Kamala Harris for not going to the southern border during her trip this week on "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday.

MILLER: First of all, is there a more important issue for any country than whether or not it has, defends and maintains a border? What nation and what civilization has long endured that failed to protect and defend its own borders? It's fundamental to survival as a country, as civilization.

Secondly, what do we think the odds are that she has doors on her homes and locks on those doors? I mean, what are the odds that she has a car that she locks when she leaves it at night. I mean, this is our country we're talking about, and what about all the people as you mentioned that are raped and brutalized on the journey north? She wants to blame American colonialism? Do you know whether a caused poverty? Do you know what caused mayhem throughout the western hemisphere and in particular Latin America? Leftist governments and socialist policies and Marxist policies. That destroyed the economies of Latin America, and then they want to export these policies here.

