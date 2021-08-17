Expand / Collapse search
CBS’s Stephen Colbert compares the Taliban to Americans in Capitol Riot

'Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a Civil War in Afghanistan? We’ve got our own on Capitol Hill,' Colbert said

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
CBS’s Stephen Colbert on Monday compared the Taliban to supporters of former President Donald Trump who raided the Capitol on January 6.

The "Late Show" host praised President Biden’s widely panned speech on the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that has seen the Taliban swiftly retake control of the country. Biden returned from vacation on Monday to defend the botched troop withdrawal he ordered. 

BIDEN POINTS FINGERS FOR AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE AFTER PROMISING HE WOULDN'T 'BLAME OTHERS'

"He’s right," Colbert said. "Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a Civil War in Afghanistan? We’ve got our own on Capitol Hill."

As Colbert made the comment, the audience laughed when an image from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot appeared on screen. 

CRITICS BLAST MSNBC HOST'S COMPARISON OF AMERICA'S RELIGIOUS RIGHT TO THE TALIBAN: 'DUMB OR EVIL?'

Colbert isn’t the only left-wing television personality to compare the Taliban to Americans. 

MSNBC host Joy Reid came under fire Saturday for comparing the religious right in the United States to the Taliban, claiming they want to force women "solely into childbirth" and out of the workforce. 

"This is the real-life Handmaid’s Tale," Reid tweeted, comparing the situation in Afghanistan to the novel and dystopian drama series "The Handmaid's Tale," where women are portrayed as property and forced to bear children.

"A true cautionary tale for the U.S., which has our own far religious right dreaming of a theocracy that would impose a particular brand of Christianity, drive women from the workforce and solely into childbirth, and control all politics," the tweet continued. 

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.