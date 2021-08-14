Critics blast MSNBC host's comparison of America's religious right to the Taliban: 'Dumb Or Evil?'

MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid came under fire Saturday for comparing the religious right in the United States to the Taliban, claiming they want to force women "solely into childbirth" and out of the workforce.

"This is the real-life Handmaid’s Tale," Reid tweeted, comparing the situation in Afghanistan to the novel and dystopian drama series "The Handmaid's Tale," where women are portrayed as property and forced to bear children.

"A true cautionary tale for the U.S., which has our own far religious right dreaming of a theocracy that would impose a particular brand of Christianity, drive women from the workforce and solely into childbirth, and control all politics," the tweet continued.

Critics blasted the MSNBC host for showing her true feelings about Republicans and the religious right in the United States.

10 TIMES MSNBC'S JOY REID SPREAD CONSPIRACY THEORIES OR MISINFORMATION

"THIS is what Joy Reid thinks of conservatives and Republicans," tweeted Curtis Houck.

"You know nothing of Christianity," tweeted The Blaze's Jessica O'Donnell.

Steve Krakauer asked whether the tweet was "Dumb Or Evil," saying there was no third option.

Critics also noted Reid has a history of comparing Republican policies and current events to "The Handmaid's Tale," suggesting the comparison was overused.

"If EVERYTHING is the Handmaid’s Tale, is anything?" tweeted Republican strategist Matt Whitlock.

Among the things Reid has compared to "The Handmaid’s Tale" are the United States Supreme Court and Georgia’s "heartbeat" anti-abortion legislation.

Reid went so far as to claim the Republican Party’s only platform was the dystopian show, several times called it a "documentary" of what was taking place in the United States, and claimed America "narrowly" escaped the same fate when Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Watch another show, Joy." Whitlock continued.