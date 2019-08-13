Top Dem Steny Hoyer slams CNN reporter for asking about impeachment at gun control event

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., rebuked a CNN reporter on Tuesday for asking a question about impeachment at an event focusing on gun control.

Hoyer, along with several of his Democratic colleagues, held a press conference about the lawmakers' efforts to tackle gun violence following recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. However, CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju questioned the top Democrat about the latest developments in the efforts to impeach President Trump.

“Another development has happened over the recess, in that a majority of your caucus now supports moving forward with an impeachment inquiry,” Raju began.

"This is not impeachment,” Hoyer interjected as he waved his hand.

“But Jerry Nadler said last week that the House is now currently in formal impeachment proceedings,” Raju continued. “Do you agree with that?”

"This is-" a visibly frustrated Hoyer responded before telling the room, “I want to stay focused. I want to stay focused."

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., spoke up in a bid to defuse the tension and bring the focus back to gun violence.

"I want to tell people who really -- there is grassroots support across this country. This Sunday and every day across the country, Moms Demand Action, the Brady group… will hold a rally in every single state," Dingell said.

"So those that care, those that want people to hear that they give a damn- excuse my language, get out there, show them, tell their senators it’s time to act. Let’s show the grassroots movements from one coast to the other coast, and the heart of the Midwest.”

"And let's stay focused," Hoyer told Raju.

Last week, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., told CNN that his committee has officially launched "formal impeachment proceedings" into alleged misconduct by the president. That disclosure came as over half of the Democratic caucus in the House is now in favor of pursuing impeachment following the recent testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.