Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit a 'great day' for US: China expert Gordon Chang

China expert Gordon Chang dubbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "great day for America" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

GORDON CHANG: China has to do something because they made this a test of wills, and it's important for Speaker Pelosi to go and actually be photographed. That's the most important thing. The New York Times said, "Oh, this is just symbolic."

Well, for people in an insecure, totalitarian state, symbolism is everything. And what Speaker Pelosi said to people in Taiwan and people in the region, people in the world, people in America, was that we will not be intimidated. This is important because if she didn't go, we would have been emboldening the worst elements in the Chinese political system by showing that intimidation against America works. This is a great day for America.

