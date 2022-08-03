Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit a 'great day' for US: China expert Gordon Chang

He reacts to her meeting with Taiwan's president

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
This is Pelosi's message to the world: China expert Video

This is Pelosi's message to the world: China expert

Author and China expert Gordon Chang explains the implications of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s meeting with Taiwan’s president on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

China expert Gordon Chang dubbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "great day for America" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

GORDON CHANG: China has to do something because they made this a test of wills, and it's important for Speaker Pelosi to go and actually be photographed. That's the most important thing. The New York Times said, "Oh, this is just symbolic." 

CHINA FURIOUS AFTER PELOSI LANDS IN TAIWAN, PROMISES 'ALL NECESSARY MEASURES' TO DEFEND ITSELF

Well, for people in an insecure, totalitarian state, symbolism is everything. And what Speaker Pelosi said to people in Taiwan and people in the region, people in the world, people in America, was that we will not be intimidated. This is important because if she didn't go, we would have been emboldening the worst elements in the Chinese political system by showing that intimidation against America works. This is a great day for America. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

China made Pelosi trip a ‘test of wills’: Expert Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.