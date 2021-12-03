Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.

During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.

"You can’t make an inhumane policy humane," Ferrera said after co-host Joy Behar asked if she thought the policy implementation would work.

Ferrera read a previous tweet from Biden calling the policy "dangerous" and "inhumane" and vowing to end it.

"I am so disappointed in Joe Biden’s decision, not only to allow it to be re-implemented but to expand on it," she added, claiming Biden was expanding the policy to include Haitian and Jamaican migrants. "Not only is this a broken campaign promise, this is an incredible disappointment that will put tens of thousands of people in real danger."

Behar pointed out that Biden was acting under a court order, which came about following his ending the policy after taking office in January. A federal court order, upheld by the Supreme Court , ordered the Biden administration to re-implement the program after Missouri and Texas argued the policy had not been rescinded lawfully.

"Yes, but the court order isn't for him to expand it. He’s not just implementing, he's expanding," Ferrera claimed.

Hostin jumped in, appearing frustrated, and declared that anyone who sets foot on U.S. soil has "an automatic right to legal asylum."

"[Biden] knows better, he needs to do better, and he did break all of his campaign promises," she said. "It is your right the minute you step into this country to seek asylum, and that’s what people are doing, and now Joe Biden is basically breaking the law. His administration is breaking the law."

Navarro, interrupting Hostin, stated the issue wasn't as black and white as she was arguing the U.S. needed to figure out how to help people in places like Central America get more opportunities and be able to apply for asylum in their home countries, rather than attempting the trek up to the border.

"What do you do when they get here? Send them back?" Hostin interrupted.

The debate devolved into multiple co-hosts attempting to speak over each other before Behar said, "One at a time, girls."

Navarro argued that some sort of balance in policies addressing immigration needed to be found, that it needed to be recognized that the Biden administration gave a multi-billion dollar commitment to invest in the region, and that Congress needed to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

"We can all agree to that. The issue is when people come to this country you don’t break the law. You don’t send them back to a country where they are going to be persecuted, where they’re going to be harmed, where they’re going to be possibly killed. That is not the promise of this country. This administration is acting illegally," Hostin said.

Ferrera claimed the policy was against everything America stood for as a country of immigrants before Hostin chimed in again oddly claiming, without evidence, that there was a double standard when it came to people like former First Lady Melania Trump being able to immigrate to the U.S.

The conversation ended without any apparent agreement between the co-hosts.

