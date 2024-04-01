Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

'SNL' torches Biden: Like the Baltimore bridge collapse, he is ‘no longer connecting with Black communities’

Biden has been losing key Hispanic, Black and young voters since 2020

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
close
Dive teams assessing how to get wreckage out after Baltimore bridge collapse Video

Dive teams assessing how to get wreckage out after Baltimore bridge collapse

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera reports from Baltimore on the efforts to clear the wreckage from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on 'Fox Report.'

"Saturday Night Live" took a crack at President Biden during the "Weekend Update" segment by comparing him to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland.

"President Biden said Friday that he would visit the site of the Baltimore bridge collapse because, like that bridge, Biden is no longer connecting with Black communities," comedian Michael Che said.

After the crowd erupted in laughter, the camera cut to Che's colleague Colin Jost, who smiled and let out an audible "wow."

"You gotta read the polls, Colin," Che added.

'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' TAKES AIM AT BIDEN, CLOSE ALLIES WHO CLAIM PRESIDENT IS SHARP 'BEHIND CLOSED DOORS'

SNL mocked Biden Baltimore Bridge

"Saturday Night Live" comedian Michael Che mocked President Biden during the March 30 installment of the show.  (SNL/screenshot)

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in January, Biden's support among Black voters has fallen to just 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election. His support among Hispanic voters is down to 34% from 59%.

"SNL" has become more comfortable in recent months aiming jokes at Biden and his administration.

In early March, "SNL" mocked Biden and his allies, who argue the president is mentally sharp and energetic "behind closed doors."

Biden has even become the butt of jokes in sketch-comedy shows overseas.

‘SNL’ MOCKED FOR THEIR ‘WOKE SMUGNESS’ AFTER CLAIMING TRUMP MADE UP THE TERM ‘DE-BANKING’

The cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge

The cargo ship Dali sits in the water after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.  ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

An Italian comedic sketch show mocked President Biden's mental fitness in its eighth season premiere episode on February 23.

Italian comedian Maurizio Crozza played the U.S. president in at least two skits for his one-man sketch show called "Fratelli di Crozza," where he impersonates various public figures.

In one sketch that went viral on social media, Crozza, as Biden, appears dazed and confused while holding a press conference at the White House. An Italian voice off-screen attempts to guide and correct Crozza as he rambles nonsensically and forgets world leaders' names.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report. 

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.