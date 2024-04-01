'SNL' torches Biden: Like the Baltimore bridge collapse, he is ‘no longer connecting with Black communities’

"Saturday Night Live" took a crack at President Biden during the "Weekend Update" segment by comparing him to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland.

"President Biden said Friday that he would visit the site of the Baltimore bridge collapse because, like that bridge, Biden is no longer connecting with Black communities," comedian Michael Che said.

After the crowd erupted in laughter, the camera cut to Che's colleague Colin Jost, who smiled and let out an audible "wow."

"You gotta read the polls, Colin," Che added.

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released in January, Biden's support among Black voters has fallen to just 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election. His support among Hispanic voters is down to 34% from 59%.

"SNL" has become more comfortable in recent months aiming jokes at Biden and his administration.

In early March, "SNL" mocked Biden and his allies, who argue the president is mentally sharp and energetic "behind closed doors."

Biden has even become the butt of jokes in sketch-comedy shows overseas.

An Italian comedic sketch show mocked President Biden's mental fitness in its eighth season premiere episode on February 23.

Italian comedian Maurizio Crozza played the U.S. president in at least two skits for his one-man sketch show called "Fratelli di Crozza," where he impersonates various public figures.

In one sketch that went viral on social media, Crozza, as Biden, appears dazed and confused while holding a press conference at the White House. An Italian voice off-screen attempts to guide and correct Crozza as he rambles nonsensically and forgets world leaders' names.

