'Saturday Night Live' takes aim at Biden, close allies who claim president is sharp 'behind closed doors'

"Saturday Night Live" took aim at President Biden and his allies who argue the president is mentally sharp and energetic "behind closed doors" during their cold open through mock media interviews with Gov. Gavin Newsom and Karine Jean-Pierre.

"SNL" opened with a parody of CNN's "Inside Politics" with Dana Bash, who was played by Heidi Gardner. She opened the program with an interview with Michael Longfellow, who posed as Newsom, D-Calif., and first argued the president should be judged by his record.

Gardner then asked Longfellow if Biden can make the same case with the "speed and sharpness" that Newsom could.

"Dana, he — Joe can do it better. I was just with him and, behind closed doors, Joe is incredible. Yesterday we had a big meeting about the border and, God, he had such command," Longfellow said. "He had charts, tables, PowerPoints, he had an interactive AR display on the Apple Vision Pro – that he programmed himself. The software might be in beta but the man — he’s in alpha."

Longfellow pointed out that people call Biden "Sleepy Joe," to which Longfellow responded, "well he has to sleep, Dana!"

"The other day he was taking a nap and I whipped a baseball at him and he caught it like De Niro in ‘Awakenings.’ Lightning quick," Longfellow continued.

Gardner then turned to interview White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who was played by Ego Nwodim.

"Hello Dana, pleasure to be with you to talk about the most vigorous man I’ve ever known, Joe Biden," Nwodim said.

Nwodim gave viewers a look at Biden's schedule, which she said included Biden teaching a SoulCycle class, speed chess in the park and a meeting with joint Chiefs to discuss military strategy, as well as a push-up contest.

Marcello Hernández posed as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who offered a rundown of Biden's recent visit to the border, during the parody interview with Gardner.

"This weekend we both went down to the border town in Brownsville, Texas. And Joe went into beast mode. He said we’re going to tighten this border. Look how easy I can cross it. Then he parkoured up to the top of the border wall, pro-flipped into the Rio Grande and came back up with a fish in his mouth. But you didn’t report that because it doesn’t fit your little narrative," he joked.

"With all due respect, it doesn’t fit reality," Gardner responded.

Biden recently sat down for an interview with late night comedian Seth Meyers. During the appearance, Biden shrugged off concerns about his age.

"Well, a couple of things. No. 1, you gotta take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name," Biden responded, sparking cheers from the crowd.

"No. 2, it's about how old your ideas are," Biden continued. "Look, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us [back] on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years they've been solid American positions."