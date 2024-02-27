Expand / Collapse search
Italian 'SNL' belittles Biden in season premiere parody

Italian comedy show mocked President Biden as frail and forgetful

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Biden's age mocked in Italian TV skit Video

Biden's age mocked in Italian TV skit

'Outnumbered' panel discuss Biden's interview with Seth Meyers and foreign media jokes about Biden's age and mental acuity

An Italian comedic sketch show mocked President Biden's mental fitness in its eighth season premiere episode on February 23.

Italian comedian Maurizio Crozza played the U.S. president in at least two skits for his one-man sketch show called "Fratelli di Crozza," where he impersonates various public figures.

In one sketch that went viral on social media, Crozza, as Biden, appears dazed and confused while holding a press conference at the White House. An Italian voice off-screen attempts to guide and correct Crozza as he rambles nonsensically and forgets world leaders' names.

After tottering around the podium, he pulls out a suitcase with a giant red button.

"I forgot to take my pills," he says. 

QUESTION OF BIDEN'S AGE AMONG DEMS, MEDIA, COMEDIANS KEEP PILING UP FOLLOWING HUR REPORT

photo of Italian comedian impersonating Biden

Italian comedy sketch show, Fratelli di Crozza, parodied President Biden its latest season premiere. (Fratelli di Crozza via Youtube/Getty Images)

The voice off-screen reportedly warns him to not press the button because "That's the briefcase with the atomic codes… You're not alright. This is a big deal."

"Now I'll call the nurse," Crozza says, before pushing the button and causing the bomb to detonate.

Biden was portrayed as forgetful and frail again in another sketch on the comedy show.

As Crozza walks toward the podium at a press conference, he trips twice as several Secret Service members scramble to hold him up. Mumbling, he walks past the podium before turning to it and attempting to ask the microphone, "What's your name?"

BIDEN SHRUGS OFF AGE CONCERNS DURING FRIENDLY SETH MEYERS CHAT: ‘IT’S ABOUT HOW OLD YOUR IDEAS ARE'

photo of President Biden

Concerns about President Biden's age and mental fitness have plagued his presidency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"My name is Joe Kennedy," he announces in the clip. Crozza appears confused and repeatedly walks past the podium while someone off camera tries to give him directions.

When he finally makes it to the podium, Crozza forgets where he is and confuses world leaders' names while loudly passing gas.

The clips went viral on X attracting over 8 million views after being shared by conservative account, "End Wokeness."

"We are now the laughing stock of the world," one commenter reacted. 

"And, yet, somehow the actual truth of Biden is worse than this," another person remarked.

Some X users noted that Crozza also parodied former President Trump when he was in office on another Italian comedy show.

Biden takes swipe at Trump while addressing age concerns on late-night TV Video

President Biden will be 82 years old in November and is the oldest sitting U.S. president. If re-elected, he would be 86 at the end of his second term. 

Questions about his mental fitness continue to grow following Special Counsel Robert Hur's report which found that the president couldn't remember key details about his biography, like when he was vice president and what year his son Beau died.

Biden shrugged off these concerns during a recent late-night show stop, saying the choice between him and Trump is really about, "how old your ideas are." 

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.