CNN host compares Bernie Sanders to coronavirus: Can either 'be stopped?'

CNN host Michael Smerconish warned on Saturday that both Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the coronavirus could have unpredictable impacts on the 2020 presidential election.

"Can either coronavirus or Bernie Sanders be stopped?" Smerconish said. A CNN chyron with the same question stayed on-screen while Smerconish discussed factors impacting the race.

"A list of intangibles which included the impact of impeachment, a large Democratic field, congested candidate lanes and the looming prospect of no one getting the majority of delegates needed to secure the nomination before the convention, now includes the spread of a deadly virus," he said.

His comments came during South Carolina's Democratic primary.

Sanders has already beat out Biden, the presumptive frontrunner, in the previous three contests -- raising concerns about Democrats' chances in the general election.

President Trump, Smerconish argued, faces his first national and international crisis while in office in the coronavirus.

It's unclear how Smerconish came to this conclusion given that many have suggested that the southern border experienced a migrant crisis under Trump's presidency.