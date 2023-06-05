Small NY town takes legal action after migrants arrive 'under cloak of darkness' on Memorial Day weekend

A small New York town is suing New York City and the capital city of Albany after migrants were sent there without notice or approval from local officials.

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to call out NYC Mayor Eric Adams for sending migrants to his town, arguing the city does not have jurisdiction to do so.

"I can tell you there was zero cooperation or coordination with the town of Colonie," said Crummey.

GOP-LED STATES STEP UP WITH TROOPS, LAW ENFORCEMENT TO HELP TEXAS TACKLE BORDER WOES

According to the New York Post, about two dozen other migrants are staying at a motel on a commercial strip in the Colonie despite an emergency order aimed at blocking their arrival without county approval.

"While that order did not necessarily exclude the possibility of migrants being housed within the county, it distinctly required a collaborated and coordinated deliberate plan amongst state, county, and local officials as well as non-profit organizations," Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said, according to the Albany Times Union.

Crummey described what happened when migrants arrived in his town, an Albany suburb.

"Friday of Memorial Day weekend, I was notified by our county executive that no less than three buses of migrants were heading to Colonie, New York, not heading to the sanctuary city of Albany."

Crummey called out Mayor Adams, "My position in this matter is really the jurisdiction of the mayor of New York. And does he have jurisdiction to unilaterally insert a New York City program into municipalities outside his jurisdiction? And in addition, in doing so, also violate our local laws and the process."

Crummey went on to say that Adams failed to work cooperatively with him and other city officials.

Instead, he said buses of migrants arrived at a local hotel "under the cloak of darkness" during Memorial Day weekend.

He said the hotel has been a "hotbed" of police activity and emergency calls in the past 18 months and should not have been chosen as the destination.

"For the mayor of the city of New York to choose that hotel showed a display of a total disregard for the welfare of the folks on the bus that he's bringing here," said Crummey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP