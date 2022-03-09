Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Sen. Ted Cruz: US can provide 'offensive weaponry,' unleash American energy to help Ukraine win war

Vice President Harris is set to travel to Eastern Europe amid Russia's invasion

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined 'America's Newsroom' to detail how the U.S. can help Ukraine win its war against Russia.

On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says the U.S. can provide "offensive weaponry" and unleash American energy to help Ukraine win the war against Russia. Sen. Cruz joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the U.S.' role in helping the Ukrainians and the energy implications of the war as the invasion continues into its 14th day. 

UKRAINE'S CHERNOBYL NUCLEAR POWER PLANT LOSES POWER, SPARKING FEAR OF RADIATION LINKS

SEN. TED CRUZ: There are two tools we have to assist Ukraine in winning. And one of them is providing offensive military weaponry so that Ukrainians can defend themselves. And the other is energy, unleashing American development to take away Russia's customers to dry up the revenue stream that's funding the war…

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA’S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

