Sen. Ted Cruz: US can provide 'offensive weaponry,' unleash American energy to help Ukraine win war

On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says the U.S. can provide "offensive weaponry" and unleash American energy to help Ukraine win the war against Russia. Sen. Cruz joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the U.S.' role in helping the Ukrainians and the energy implications of the war as the invasion continues into its 14th day.

SEN. TED CRUZ: There are two tools we have to assist Ukraine in winning. And one of them is providing offensive military weaponry so that Ukrainians can defend themselves. And the other is energy, unleashing American development to take away Russia's customers to dry up the revenue stream that's funding the war…

