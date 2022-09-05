Sen. Ron Johnson rips Democratic opponent ‘taking a page out of President Biden’s playbook’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a recent Fox News poll found Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes leading incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson in the upcoming midterm elections, Sen. Johnson said the race will come "right down to the wire," slamming his opponent for "taking a page out of President Biden's playbook" on "Fox News Live" Monday.

SENATE G.O.P. RE-ELECTION ARM GOES UP WITH NEW ADS IN ARIZONA AND WISCONSIN MIDTERM BATTLEGROUNDS

SEN. RON JOHNSON: Workers in Wisconsin, people who either scraped to save and paid off their college loans or people never went to college are furious that President Biden, and this is all supported by Mandela Barnes, all these disastrous policies are supported by my opponent. They're furious that he's transferring $300 billion to maybe $1 trillion of student loan debt onto their backs. So again, the Biden administration policies, Democrat governance has been disastrous to Wisconsin workers, and Mandela Barnes supports all these disastrous policies.

Now he's taking a page out of President Biden's playbook here, not necessarily camping from the basement, but he's in hiding. He's not answering questions from the press. He's trying to pretend he's a moderate. He's a radical leftist who thinks the founding of America was awful. He thinks our national parks are racist. It's just unbelievable the kind of grievance and resentment this man holds for America. And yet he wants to be U.S. senator. So, we'll just point out who Mandela Barnes truly is, although it's a mystery at this point in time.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW