Sen. Kennedy makes Dem lawmaker squirm while reading excerpts of LGBTQ kids books during hearing: ‘Disturbing'

Senator John Kennedy, R-La., made Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias uncomfortable while reading aloud from several LGBTQ and sexually-themed children books during a recent Senate hearing.

In a viral moment from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that was held Tuesday to examine book bans and censorship in various U.S. states, the GOP lawmaker read certain lewd excerpts from LGBTQ books that conservative parents have been seeking to remove from public schools and public libraries, so they aren’t accessed by kids.

Giannoulias attended the hearing as witness as he has spearheaded legal efforts in Illinois to block parents from being able to ban books they deem as inappropriate to children.

One of the bills he pushed earlier this summer was a measure that would block government funding to libraries that don’t adhere to the American Library Association’s "Library Bill of Rights," a document saying reading materials shall not be removed or restricted because of "partisan or personal disapproval."

In order to challenge Giannoulias’ push to block book bans, Kennedy read aloud sexually graphic portions of two books that parents across the United States have pushed public institutions to keep out of their kids’ reach.

Addressing the Secretary of State, the senator said, "Let’s take two books that have been much discussed. The first one is called ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue.’ And I will quote from it."

[Warning: Graphic depictions of sex]

He read, "’I put some lube on and got him on his knees, and I began to slide into him from behind. I pulled out of him and kissed him while he masturbated. He asked me to turn over while he slipped a condom on himself. This was my a—and I was struggling to imagine someone inside me. He got on top and slowly inserted himself into me. It was the worst pain I think I have ever felt in my life. Eventually, I felt a mix of pleasure with the pain.’"

Kennedy then read from "Gender Queer": "’I got a new strap-on harness today. I can’t wait to put it on you. It will fit my favorite dildo perfectly. You will look so hot. I can’t wait to have your c--- in my mouth. I’m going to give you the b------ of your life, then I want you inside of me.’"

The lawmaker then turned to Giannoulias, inquiring, "What are you asking us to do? Are you suggesting that only librarians should decide whether the two books that I just referenced should be available to kids? Is that what you’re saying."

"No," the official replied, after which Kennedy demanded, "Tell me what you’re saying."

As Giannoulias began, Kennedy interjected, saying, "Don’t give me a speech, tell me what you’re asking."

The secretary of state responded, saying, "With all due respect, senator, the words you spoke are disturbing – especially coming out of your mouth – is very disturbing. But what I would also tell you that we’re not advocating for kids to read porn, to Senator Booker’s point."

Kennedy then asked, "What are you advocating for?" The witnesses replied, "We are advocating for parents, random parents not to have the ability – under the guise of keeping kids safe – to try and challenge the world view of every single manner on these issues."

The debate continued, with Kennedy accusing the lawmaker of "getting conceptual," a notion Giannoulias denied.

"I want to know what you’re recommending," The senator said. "It sounds to me like what some of you are saying – the librarians should decide who gets to see that book."

The Secretary of State defended his case, adding, "I’m saying when individual parents are allowed to make a decision of where that line is in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ – which involves a rape scene – should that book be pulled from our libraries? I think it becomes a slippery slope."

Kennedy shot back, saying, "Well, I think you ought to think about it a little bit more before you come here If you’re going to propose something, you ought to be able in 30 seconds to be able to explain what you’re asking us to do."

