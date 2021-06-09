Sen. Kennedy tells Dr. Fauci to 'buy an emotional support pony' if his feelings are hurt over COVID criticism

Senate Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy, R-La, joined "Hannity" Wednesday to react to NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci accusing his critics of "attacks on science."

JOHN KENNEDY: Every time I’m asked about Dr. Fauci I say the same thing. I know Dr. Fauci. I like Dr. Fauci. I respect Dr. Fauci. But Dr. Fauci needs to cut the crap. This is not about Dr. Fauci. It's not about his feelings. I am sorry if his feelings were hurt. Maybe he ought to buy an emotional support pony. We are not debating dance moves on TikTok. We are talking about millions of human lives. Here’s what we know. Dr. Fauci gave a lot of U.S. taxpayer money to the Wuhan lab for Chinese scientists to research bat coronaviruses. Neither Dr. Fauci nor any of his people can guarantee us that the Chinese scientists didn't use that money to do gain of function research and turn a normal virus into a supercharged virus. They were not monitored. It's not like it hasn't happened before. Since 1992, there have been 11 different experiments, widely reported, in which scientists throughout the world have taken a normal virus and turned it into a supercharged pathogen. Number 2, the bio security at the Wuhan lab sucked. Chinese has a history of lab leaks. 1977, 2004 and 2019. Also. Since day 1, Dr. Fauci and his expert friends have told us, look, the virus occurred naturally. It jumped from a bat to a host and then to human beings. Well, it's been a year. Where is the proof? Where is the smoking bat? Do you really think if China could prove this virus occurred naturally in nature it would withhold that evidence? No it would scream it from the rooftop to get the world off its back.

