SEAN HANNITY: Biden is not fit to be commander-in-chief

Sean Hannity discussed further how President Biden is not equipped to be "commander-in-chief" and showcases more examples of his cognitive decline on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THIS IS ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF BIDEN'S ‘COGNITIVE DECLINE’

SEAN HANNITY: We have shown you on this program, night after night, your president, the president of the United States of America. Joe Biden, is not well. He is weak. He is frail, frankly decrepit. He is deteriorating cognitively at a pretty rapid pace. And he's not fit to be the commander in chief. Yesterday, frankly, may have been Joe Biden's lowest moment yet, which is kind of saying a lot during a White House event on combating hunger, which honored the late Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Well, Joe Biden called out for the deceased congresswoman and at one point said, I guess, Jackie, where's Jackie? And wondered where she was, where she was seated in the audience.

Where's Jackie? Not funny. Sadly, this may have been one of Joe's most disturbing moments, and that's, again, saying a lot. Remember at the time of her death, Biden ordered flags to be lowered at half-mast. He released a heartfelt tribute to the long-serving lawmaker. And then Joe Biden apparently forgot, ruining what would have been a moving and heartfelt, heartfelt tribute, which is what it was supposed to be. And the White House, they tried to play defense for Biden. That ended up just making it much worse. And here's Biden's press secretary rambling on and on and on. And it's pretty bad.

