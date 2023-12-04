SEAN HANNITY: This ‘reeks of corruption’

FOX News host Sean Hannity says there is "more than enough evidence" for a trial after the House Oversight Committee found Joe Biden received direct payments from one of Hunter Biden's businesses. Hannity questions why Biden lied about having never discussed business deals with his son.

SEAN HANNITY: Poll after poll, as of now, President Trump is now beating Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch by a pretty significant margin at this point. Many polls showing it. One key reason for the numbers, Trump's actually willing and able to participate in a real townhall and passionately answer important questions of our time. Biden, meanwhile, he can barely answer 2 or 3 pre-selected questions without imploding. Sadly, the president's mental condition is likely going to get worse, not better. As it stands now, Joe is not doing well. Over the weekend, he looked really, really bad yet again, despite a very light workload. The president still managed to struggle mightily.

Now, according to newly unearthed bank records subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, not only did Joe Biden discuss his son's business ventures, but he also received direct payments from one of Hunter's corporations. Now, Hunter Biden's attorneys claim while their client was merely paying his father back for a truck that Hunter financed. But keep in mind that these 2018 payments were not made from Hunter's personal account. Instead, one of Hunter's many, LLCs deposited the money into Joe's account, an account used to conduct business in China. So why did Hunter pay his father from a business account? And why did Joe lie about ever discussing business deals with his son, his brother, or anybody for that matter?

Remember, Congress has a sworn duty to uphold the U.S. Constitution and check the executive branch. And now there is more than enough evidence for a trial. For once in his life, Joe Biden has got to be held accountable. If Democrats truly believe that foreign interference is a serious threat, like they've been lecturing us over and over again, that Russia collusion is a clear and present danger, then they will join with Republicans. They will hold Biden's feet to the fire. Otherwise, all of their righteous indignation has been nothing but, frankly, show.