Hannity slams Portland's leaders for letting city be 'ripped apart' by 'malicious so-called anarchists'

Sean Hannity slammed leaders in Portland, Ore. Thursday by describing in vivid detail the past six weeks of violence in the city following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody this past May.

"For months, Portland has been ripped apart by a group of malicious so-called anarchists," the "Hannity" host said. "Three federal courthouses have now been damaged on multiple occasions. The Hatfield courthouse was firebombed. The U.S. Customhouse was vandalized. Police were attacked with lasers. Several officers, now, [have been] assaulted with sledgehammers. Stores were broken into. Buildings were set on fire. This is insane.

"We're talking about dozens and dozens of assaults, arsons, graffiti, looting, vandalism, violence, you name it," a visibly shocked Hannity continued. "So-called demonstrators [are] even attempting to set up their own autonomous zone, just like the CHOP-CHAZ-Summer-of-Love-Spaghetti-Potluck-Dinner Zone in Seattle."

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deployed more than half a dozen law enforcement agencies and departments to Portland, with officers from the U.S. Marshals, the Federal Protective Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection rotating protection services in a bid to quell the violence and protect federal property -- a move opposed by local politicians.

Local businesses have reported $23 million in losses due to looting and rioting in the downtown area.

"You want to be a cop in Portland tonight?" Hannity asked. "Not only are Portland's far-left city leaders letting this happen, they're actively shunning any and all help from President Trump. Just like Seattle, just like Chicago, and just like New York. Now, how have things worked out in those three liberal-run cities for decades?

"Mayor Ted Wheeler demanded that the federal agents, 'follow local rules,' all while rioters were acting with impunity. Wheeler went on to then tweet, 'The best thing they can do is stay inside their building or leave Portland altogether. And in the meantime, I asked them to clean up the graffiti on local federal facilities.'"

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.