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Washington Post faces class-action lawsuit alleging 'surveillance pricing' of subscribers

The lawsuit came after the Post disclosed setting prices using personal data under New York law

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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The Washington Post was accused of "surveillance pricing" in a new class action lawsuit filed against the paper on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the Washington Post "covertly harvested" personal data from subscribers to set unequal prices for longtime customers based on their browsing habits and profile information.

"Rather than rewarding loyalty, The Post's system converted Subscribers' engagement into leverage against them. Longtime Subscribers would end up paying more than new customers simply because the company knew more about them," the lawsuit read.

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The exterior of The Washington Post building is shown with its signage visible.

The Washington Post is accused of using subscribers' personal data to set prices. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Lawyers at the Clarkson Law Firm, who represent the people behind the case, also asserted that the Washington Post has been taking part in surveillance pricing since at least late 2024, though the paper did not disclose this practice until March 2026 under New York law.

"The Washington Post has gone from an iconic institution of journalism to just another profit-obsessed technology company remade in the image of its tech bro billionaire owner and his move-fast-and-break-things mindset of value extraction," Clarkson Law Firm founder Ryan Clarkson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Post’s deeply invasive practice of consumer surveillance is squeezing consumers for all they've got through a campaign of deception, rigging the cost of services against the very people keeping these companies in business."

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He continued, "Consumers did not agree to be surveilled. They did not knowingly sign up to be charged a different amount from their neighbor to read the same newspaper. Discriminatory pricing systems have no place in a fair market, and they need to be dismantled."

Person holds phone in hands

Multiple states are exploring laws to ban "surveillance pricing" using customer data. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Currently, only Maryland and Connecticut have laws banning surveillance pricing. New York's general assembly recently passed a law banning the practice that awaits the governor's signature, though state law already requires companies to disclose whether they take part in surveillance pricing.

Other states are also exploring legislation to limit companies' abilities to shift prices based on a customer's personal data.

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"Surveillance pricing has been widely condemned as unfair and deceptive," said Kristen Simplicio, partner at Clarkson Law Firm. "The Post’s exploitation of its subscribers shows just how far companies will go to pad their bottom line. Action must be taken. Consumers cannot be left behind to bear the worst of these practices while corporations profit."

The Washington Post sign above a building at twilight

The lawsuit followed several massive layoffs at the Washington Post over the past year. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg)

The law firm is seeking punitive damages as well as statutory damages of at least $1,500 per person.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Washington Post for comment.

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The lawsuit came amid the Washington Post facing several sweeping layoffs across the company, including the closing of its sports division in February. At the time, the Post reported that it had nearly 13 million total digital-only subscribers and reported more than $800 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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