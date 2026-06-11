Sen. Eric Schmitt shows off glove that made viral Congressional Baseball Game diving catch

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Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., described his history with the glove that made a thrilling catch at the annual congressional baseball game Wednesday night.

"I have had this for a long time," Schimitt told the Ruthless podcast on Thursday. "In fact, it was the summer after my freshman year in high school. I mowed lawns all summer to save up to buy this glove. I remember it was like a Rawlings outlet store in Branson, Missouri. We were on vacation, and I bought this glove and had it in high school and college."

He continued, "When I started this thing, I got it restrung at Play It Again Sports for $40 or whatever it was. And so, yeah, I've had the glove for a long time."

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Schmitt went viral Wednesday night after making a diving catch in left field at the bottom of the third inning. He quickly stood after having caught the ball, displaying a bloody nose from the fall.

"Thirty years ago, I had dreams of that, but I did not think that getting it restrung again at Play It Again Sports that somehow it would be a highlight on Sportscenter," Schmitt remarked.

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Republicans continued their winning streak, defeating Democrats at the annual game for the sixth year in a row at 11-2.

The Ruthless panel jokingly asked if Schmitt received any calls to donate the glove since the game.

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"We're still waiting for that call, but when the time comes, we'll send it along with the uniform and all the blood and the dirt all over it," Schmitt remarked.

Over 32,000 tickets were sold for the charity game, which raised over $3.1 million for Washington, D.C. charities.