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Sen. Eric Schmitt shows off glove that made viral Congressional Baseball Game diving catch

The Missouri senator went viral after making an impressive catch for the Republicans during the game

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Sen. Eric Schmitt shows baseball glove behind viral catch Video

Sen. Eric Schmitt shows baseball glove behind viral catch

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., explained his history with the glove that made the viral diving catch at the Congressional Baseball Game on the Ruthless podcast.

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Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., described his history with the glove that made a thrilling catch at the annual congressional baseball game Wednesday night.

"I have had this for a long time," Schimitt told the Ruthless podcast on Thursday. "In fact, it was the summer after my freshman year in high school. I mowed lawns all summer to save up to buy this glove. I remember it was like a Rawlings outlet store in Branson, Missouri. We were on vacation, and I bought this glove and had it in high school and college."

He continued, "When I started this thing, I got it restrung at Play It Again Sports for $40 or whatever it was. And so, yeah, I've had the glove for a long time."

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Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt went viral after making an impressive catch at the Congressional Baseball Game. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Schmitt went viral Wednesday night after making a diving catch in left field at the bottom of the third inning. He quickly stood after having caught the ball, displaying a bloody nose from the fall.

"Thirty years ago, I had dreams of that, but I did not think that getting it restrung again at Play It Again Sports that somehow it would be a highlight on Sportscenter," Schmitt remarked.

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Republicans continued their winning streak, defeating Democrats at the annual game for the sixth year in a row at 11-2.

Eric Schmitt high-fives

Republicans won the Congressional Baseball Game against the Democrats 11-2. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The Ruthless panel jokingly asked if Schmitt received any calls to donate the glove since the game.

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"We're still waiting for that call, but when the time comes, we'll send it along with the uniform and all the blood and the dirt all over it," Schmitt remarked.

Over 32,000 tickets were sold for the charity game, which raised over $3.1 million for Washington, D.C. charities.

Eric Schmitt rounds the bases

Sen. Eric Schmitt described purchasing the baseball glove he used during the game when he was a teenager. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

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Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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