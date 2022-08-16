Voters decide primary elections in Wyoming and Alaska: LIVE UPDATES

Top Trump targets Cheney, Murkowski, face voters in Tuesday’s primaries in Wyoming, Alaska

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska sit high atop former President Trump’s Republican hit list.

As Alaska and Wyoming hold primary elections on Tuesday, both federal lawmakers face voters for the first time since moving early last year to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

While Cheney faces what public opinion polls suggest is near-certain defeat in her bid for a fourth two-year term representing Wyoming’s at-large House seat, Murkowski is all but certain to pass her first hurdle and advance to November’s general election.

Seven Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump in the February 2021 Senate impeachment trial, where he was acquitted. Of those seven, Alaska's Murkowski is the only one running for re-election this year.

Murkowski’s call for Trump to resign following the Capitol attack and her vote to convict Trump on charges he incited the attack were not the first times she has raised his ire. The senator voted against a Republican-backed plan in 2017 to repeal the national health care law known as ObamaCare, and a year later she opposed confirmation of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, whom Trump had nominated.

