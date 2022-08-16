Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Sean Hannity: They simply want you to close your eyes, cover your ears and trust them completely

Sean Hannity talks how the DOJ won't reveal the affidavit

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
They don’t want you to know why they went in: Sean Hannity Video

They don’t want you to know why they went in: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity discusses how the DOJ does not want the affidavit containing why they went into Trump’s home released on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how the DOJ and FBI have no desire to reveal the contents of the affidavit that provide the reasoning behind why they raided Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THE FBI HAS EARNED THEIR SHATTERED REPUTATION

SEAN HANNITY: But first, the DOJ, the FBI, they need your help. They simply want you to close your eyes, cover your ears, and trust them completely. You know, unquestionably, blindly, as we speak, they are attempting to block the release of the affidavit that was used to search President Trump's home. They don't want you to know exactly why they went in. 

They don't want you to know exactly why they went in. And for the first time in history, they want to hide the justification for their judge shopping. Trump-hating. Obama loving. Not approved by the Senate magistrate. They just want you to trust them. Now, of course, Democrats, the mob, the media, they're more than happy to oblige. In fact, many so-called journalists are eager to publish information from government sources. Anonymous, as they always are, no questions asked. 

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07:  U.S. Supreme Court Justice nominee Merrick Garland talks with U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) before a meeting in her office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. Garland is meeting with senators today while visiting Capitol Hill.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07:  U.S. Supreme Court Justice nominee Merrick Garland talks with U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) before a meeting in her office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 7, 2016 in Washington, DC. Garland is meeting with senators today while visiting Capitol Hill.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

For example, just yesterday, CBS News, their top anchor, Norah O'Donnell, issued this tweet. According to a DOJ official, the FBI is not in possession of former President Trump's passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports, two expired, during the search of his home of Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach. That was fake news. The FBI did, in fact, seize the president's passports. Now, Norah O'Donnell got played by the federal government. You know, you would think she'd want to get the truth out there. But anyway, she doesn't really seem to care, as per usual with the mainstream media mob. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

They don’t want you to know why they went in: Sean Hannity Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.