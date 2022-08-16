Sean Hannity: They simply want you to close your eyes, cover your ears and trust them completely

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how the DOJ and FBI have no desire to reveal the contents of the affidavit that provide the reasoning behind why they raided Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THE FBI HAS EARNED THEIR SHATTERED REPUTATION

SEAN HANNITY: But first, the DOJ, the FBI, they need your help. They simply want you to close your eyes, cover your ears, and trust them completely. You know, unquestionably, blindly, as we speak, they are attempting to block the release of the affidavit that was used to search President Trump's home. They don't want you to know exactly why they went in.

They don't want you to know exactly why they went in. And for the first time in history, they want to hide the justification for their judge shopping. Trump-hating. Obama loving. Not approved by the Senate magistrate. They just want you to trust them. Now, of course, Democrats, the mob, the media, they're more than happy to oblige. In fact, many so-called journalists are eager to publish information from government sources. Anonymous, as they always are, no questions asked.

For example, just yesterday, CBS News, their top anchor, Norah O'Donnell, issued this tweet. According to a DOJ official, the FBI is not in possession of former President Trump's passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports, two expired, during the search of his home of Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach. That was fake news. The FBI did, in fact, seize the president's passports. Now, Norah O'Donnell got played by the federal government. You know, you would think she'd want to get the truth out there. But anyway, she doesn't really seem to care, as per usual with the mainstream media mob.

