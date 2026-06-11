Schmitt goes in-depth on diving catch & changes to college athletics on ‘Ruthless’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an exclusive interview with the Ruthless Podcast, Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) discussed his spectacular diving catch in Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game and the changing landscape of college athletics.

"You’re just like locked in and focused," Schmitt told the Fellas in an interview released Friday morning. "After I caught it, I just happened to hear somebody say, ‘No way he caught that.’ So that's why I stood up and held the glove up. Like, ‘no, I caught that thing. I got it.’"

With the Republicans leading the Democrats 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-Md.) hit a fly ball. As the ball approached the dirt on the left field line, Schmitt leapt and snagged the ball out of the air.

KNICKS GUARD NEARLY WIPES OUT MICHAEL BLOOMBERG DIVING FOR LOOSE BALL DURING NBA FINALS GAME 3

Schmitt returned to his feet with a bloody nose and a thunderous applause from the Republican faithful. The grab, which has gone viral on social media, was the number five play on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

"I didn’t even know my nose was bleeding," the leftfielder said. "[Rep. August] Pfluger [(R-Texas) and the whole team] came out, and you gave me a high five and were like, ‘Your nose is bleeding.’ And I was like, ‘Oh,’ then I just started wiping it on my pants."

In the 11-2 victory for the GOP, Schmitt was named most valuable player.

LSU INFIELDER TOSSES BAT SKY-HIGH AFTER CLUTCH HOME RUN IN COMEBACK WIN

Schmitt’s passion for athletics extends beyond his annual appearance on the field at Nationals Park. He has been an active legislator in reforming college athletics. In the last few weeks, he has led efforts with Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) to bring change to college sports.

"What you see now is this landscape has shifted, and it's very chaotic," the former state Attorney General said. "And it's on the brink of having a situation where college football previously had sort of subsidized all the other non-revenue sports, the women's sports, Olympic sports, that's at risk because if you're losing money in your college football program or all of your money is going to your college football programs, you're just not gonna have all those other sports."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

In February, he released a blueprint for college athletics addressing transfer portal chaos, non-revenue sport protections, and conference realignment stability. In January, he wrote a letter with Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio) to Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman advocating for the conference to add Saint Louis University and the University of Dayton.

"If you would have asked me a couple of years ago, ‘Does Congress have a role in any of this?’ ‘I would have been very skeptical, right?’ Schmitt said. "But I've been convinced that the only entity on the planet that can do something about it and grant antitrust exemption status to the NCA or some other governing body is Congress."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a city known for suit jackets and memos, Schmitt’s lighthearted touch and charisma have set him apart from his colleagues in the political arena. Podcast co-host Josh Holmes noted how the Senator’s genuine nature and love for sports make him popular with the general public.

"One of the reasons why he’s our absolute favorite is that when you became a senator, you obviously first and foremost represent everything Missouri, which you've never lost and you've ever lost sight of any of that," Holmes said. "And then secondarily, you find things that you are acutely interested in, like college athletics."