Jerry Seinfeld gives blunt three-word response to influencer asking for a 'Free Palestine'

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Comedian Jerry Seinfeld gave a blunt response to an influencer who asked the comedian to say "free Palestine," telling the streamer that it didn't exist.

"What up Seinfeld, what up? Can we get a 'free Palestine?'" the streamer Finesse Fave asked in a video posted to TikTok, as Seinfeld laughed. "Come on, give us one 'free Palestine.'"

Seinfeld responded, "It doesn't exist."

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The comedian also faced anti-Israel hecklers while leaving a New York Knicks game in May. Seinfeld, sporting a Knicks hat, took it in stride and laughed in the protester’s face as she accused him of supporting "the genocide of babies in Gaza."

A video of the incident, posted on the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation’s Instagram page, appears to show the comedian heading to his car as someone off-camera begins shouting at him.

"F--- you, Jerry Seinfeld! Free Palestine," the off-camera person yelled at Seinfeld. "You support the genocide of babies in Gaza!"

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The comedian previously slammed the "free Palestine" movement during an appearance at Duke University in September.

The "Seinfeld" creator attended a campus event for Omer Shem Tov, an Israeli hostage abducted by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks and held captive for 505 days. Seinfeld gave a brief introduction to Shem Tov before ridiculing anti-Israel activists, joking that at least the KKK was "honest" about their hatred for Jews.

"Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews. Just say you don’t like Jews," Seinfeld said.

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"By saying ‘Free Palestine,’ you’re not admitting what you really think," he continued. "So it’s actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like Blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ Okay that’s honest."

The "Seinfeld" creator, who is famous for his classic car collection, also recently spoke out on electric cars.

"I’m not interested in electric cars at all," he told AirMail in an interview published Saturday. "Anybody else wants to do it, that’s fine. I think it’s a big, stupid virtue signal. ‘Look at me. I’m saving the planet, yeah.' What about the lithium? It’s all BS."

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The stand-up comedian joked after he was asked about self-driving cars, that he always tells his kids: "that their kids will say to them, ‘You mean, when you grew up, they would let people just drive at any speed and steer the car themselves? Didn’t they just crash and kill themselves constantly?’ Yeah."

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The 72-year-old is known for collecting rare Porsches, and he’s not sure how many he has right now.

"I always say it’s an amount that if you looked at it, you would not say, ‘This makes sense.’"

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.