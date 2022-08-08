Former Trump official Michael Caputo blasts FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid: 'Full-blown constitutional crisis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump official Michael Caputo slammed the Biden administration following the FBI's Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Caputo compared the FBI to the Soviet-era KGB in Russia, declared the nation was in a "full-blown constitutional crisis," and predicted the raid would lead to President Biden facing an indictment following a loss in the 2024 presidential election.

"America is in a full-blown constitutional crisis. The American people have endured a slow, creeping attack on our nation. I had a front row seat in the Russia hoax, and I've watched it get steadily and methodically worse ever since," Caputo said.

"With this militant raid on President Trump's home, we have become Russia. The FBI is the KGB. I should know. I've seen them both in action and I see no difference at all," he said.

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA ‘UNDER SIEGE’ BY FBI AGENTS

"With all the disagreements over presidential documents across almost ever single presidency in history, there was never a military-style raid on a former president's home. Today Joe Biden just guaranteed he will be indicted in 2025. And his son. And his brother," he added.

Caputo was referencing allegations of corruption against a number of Biden family members, including his son Hunter Biden, and brother James Biden, who have been accused of using the Biden family name to peddle influence for international business deals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caputo served as Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Public Affairs under Trump in 2020 and 2021.