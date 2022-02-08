Hannity: Trump was right, the Deep State's abuse of power is real

Sean Hannity blasted the "Deep State" abuse of power and lack of boundaries on surveillance during his monologue Tuesday.

"President Trump is absolutely right, the Deep State's abuse of power — it is very real," the "Hannity" host said.

He raised a "spying scandal" brewing on Capitol Hill that, allegedly, the GOP is being surveilled by the Capitol Police.

"The inspector general for the Capitol Police opened a formal investigation into serious claims that Republican members of Congress are being unlawfully and were unlawfully surveilled by Capitol Police, potentially at the direction of Nancy Pelosi," Hannity said.

"Even Republican staffers were allegedly targeted with surveillance," Hannity said. "And that's not all."

Hannity raised an allegation leveled by Texas Rep. Troy Nehls who said that Capitol Police entered his office without his knowledge.

"Dressed like construction workers, [they] began taking pictures of a whiteboard before being confronted by a staffer who was still in the office. The police then interrogated the staffer about the contents on the whiteboard, which detailed various legislative plans that are under consideration," Hannity said.

Nehls said the intelligence division of the USCP "investigated" his office "illegally" until a staffer "caught them in the act."

"On Nov. 20, 2021, Capitol Police entered my office without my knowledge and photographed confidential legislative products protected by the Speech and Debate clause enshrined in the Constitution, Article 1 Section 6," Nehls said.

He added that a few days later, "three intelligence officers attempted to enter my office while the House was in recess [for Thanksgiving weekend]."

Nehls said that he believed he was targeted because his political opinions on the Jan. 6 commission.

"Maybe it is because I have been a vocal critic of [Nancy Pelosi], the [Jan. 6 committee], and [Capitol Police] leadership about their handling of Jan. 6, the death of Ashli Babbitt and the subsequent sham investigation."

Hannity asked, "So what's really going on here?"