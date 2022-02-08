Rep. Nehls accuses Capitol Police of secretly taking photo of documents while in his office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, a Republican , accused the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) of placing him under "investigation" and taking a secret photo of constitutionally-protected legislative documents in his office.

Nehls blasted out a press release on Tuesday with the accusation, saying he was placed under a probe "in which a USCP officer entered his office and took a photo of private Congressional material protected by the Speech and Debate Clause, Article I Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution."

REPUBLICANS DEMAND PELOSI, LEADERSHIP INVESTIGATE REPORTS OF CAPITOL POLICE ‘MONITORING’ CITIZENS, LAWMAKERS

"The photo was passed up to USCP intelligence analysts and a report was filed citing ‘suspicious writings,’" Nehls’ office wrote in the release. "That following Monday, three plainclothed USCP agents returned to the office, where they questioned a staff member about the contents of the questionably-obtained photo."

The freshman Republican accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democrat leadership of "weaponizing Federal agencies to suppress opposing views" in a Tuesday statement to Fox News Digital.

"They did it with Obama’s FBI investigating President Trump and Biden’s NSA spying on Tucker Carlson’s text messages and – now Nancy Pelosi is using the Capitol Police to silence and intimidate members of Congress," Nehls said.

"However, I will not be deterred from my efforts to expose Capitol Police leadership’s failures on Jan. 6," the congressman continued. "If they can attempt to destroy President Trump, Tucker Carlson and myself, then what can they do to everyday Americans?"

"Speaker Pelosi is weaponizing the Capitol Police. I’m grateful that the USCP Inspector General is standing up for his officers and reviewing her anti-democratic plot," Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., "Capitol Police officers deserve our thanks – they don’t deserve to be used as political pawns."

Nehls’ office provided Fox News Digital with correspondence and documents related to the incident, including a copy of the incident report that recounted the events as well as a list of answers from USCP Chief Thomas Manger relating to the incident, which confirmed the picture was taken by an officer.

The material in question was a dry erase board in the congressman’s office with information on new legislation related to police body armor and a map of the Rayburn House Office Building with an "x" labeled near the C Street entrance that Nehls’ office told USCP was to tell an intern where to grab ice.

The USCP incident report says the officer found Nehls’ office door open and announced himself as he investigated, before noticing "suspicious writings mentioning body armor" on the white board and the marked map.

An email from Manger to Nehls with the report filed by plainclothes officers interviewing the congressman’s staff the Monday before Thanksgiving last year confirmed what the materials were, with the reporting officer adding they "don’t feel this will need to be documented any further."

Manger released a statement on Tuesday defending their officer, saying if "a member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious."

"The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the congressman’s door was wide open," Manger said. "That Monday, USCP personnel personally followed up with the congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the representative or his staff."

Nehls’ press release came as USCP faces scrutiny over their recently-reported surveillance practice on lawmakers, their staffs and people they meet with.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several Republicans signed a letter to Pelosi and Committee on House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., calling on them to investigate the reports of Capitol Police "monitoring" lawmakers and citizens.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., led a Tuesday letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital with 33 of his GOP colleagues to Pelosi and Lofgren regarding reports that Capitol Police have dug into the backgrounds of people who meet with lawmakers.