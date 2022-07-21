Sean Hannity: The anti-Trump smear will come to a pathetic end, at least for now

Sean Hannity discussed how the January 6 committee did not establish a criminal case against former President Trump from the hearing and why they should have heard from Nancy Pelosi and others on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Soon, the latest obsessive partizan anti-Trump smear will come to a pathetic end, at least for now. They'll probably try a few more hearings before it's all said and done. Unsurprisingly, they did not establish a criminal case or reveal new damning evidence against President Trump as they had promised that they would. A perfect example of people overpromising, not delivering. Kind of like the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

Remember Adam Schiff said, Oh, we've got all the evidence and we're proving there was real collusion. The only one that was caught on tape colluding with a Russian prankster was Adam Schiff. What is the nature of the compromising materials, compromising the material picture, the naked picture? Did Vladimir see them? But of course, naked pictures of Trump. Remember that one? That was Adam Schiff. Well, here's what the committee purposely admitted. They never bothered to inform the American people. We won't do a total rehash tonight. They didn't attempt to interview Speaker Pelosi.

She's the person in charge of security at the Capitol. Chuck Schumer, the D.C. mayor, Mayor Bowser, who preemptively said she didn't want the Guard or the Capitol police chief, who himself at first didn't want the guard. But then after a new assessment came in, in terms of security reports, he was begging for the National Guard for days. He should have been brought and we should have listened to him. Why? So we can make sure this never happens again.

