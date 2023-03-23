SEAN HANNITY: Alvin Bragg's pathetically weak case against Trump has totally imploded

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the delay of the Trump grand jury proceedings for the second consecutive day and details Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's crumbling case against former President Donald Trump.

SEAN HANNITY: Our top story right here out of New York. Alvin Bragg is now sweating even more than usual tonight. Now, his pathetically weak case against former President Trump has totally imploded. Let's be very clear here. The case died this very week. It is very obvious. It is very clear. It's transparent. Alvin Bragg had every intention of indicting Donald J. Trump this week. But for the second straight day, grand jury proceedings were canceled today. Now, Bragg is now telling Reuters that it was former President Donald Trump that created a false expectation of arrest. It was never actually going to happen, according to Bragg, it seems. Really? After a multi-year investigation, the formation of a grand jury, the D.A.'s meeting with law enforcement to coordinate an impending arrest of a former president. And we're supposed to believe that somehow Donald Trump created the false expectation of arrest.

JORDAN INVESTIGATING MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG'S ‘UNPRECEDENTED ABUSE’ AND ‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’ TRUMP PROBE

The D.A. in Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, dedicated thousands of hours, millions of tax dollars to a case surrounding a legal NDA over an alleged affair from 2007 that both parties deny. Based on allegations from a serial liar, convicted felon, Michael Cohen, who is hell-bent on getting revenge against his former boss. Now a low level felony that is so weak, so convoluted, and possibly even outside the statute of limitations that a grand jury in deep blue New York City might very well – and seems to be rejecting it. Now, keep in mind, you can indict a ham sandwich in a grand jury. You don't need a unanimous verdict. And only the prosecution gets to present evidence. In other words, the defense gets zero opportunity to even speak to the grand jury, let alone present any evidence that they have. And it appears that Bragg has failed to pass that very, very, very low bar. In this case, it seems he can't indict a ham sandwich… This is humiliating for the DA's office and infuriating for the people of New York. Bragg wasted precious time and resources over a political hit job that probably won't ever see the light of day. While very real criminals, violent criminals are roaming the streets of New York City every day.