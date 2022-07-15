Sean Duffy: People are getting poorer and growing more desperate by the day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Duffy discussed how "in Biden's America" people are getting poorer and growing more desperate by the day as the administration's policies tank the economy on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEAN DUFFY: This is Biden's America. People are getting poorer and growing more desperate by the day. This one headline from the Associated Press sums it all up: "Long lines are back at U.S. food banks as inflation hits high" — and it gets worse.

A Louisiana Food Bank CEO warns that right now there's enough food, but that might not be the case in the future, citing high fuel costs, making it more expensive to collect and distribute the food. Americans who need help right now are in a perilous position.

Guess not. Now, at the time Biden made those comments, we were all about a year into the pandemic. So many people were out of work. Businesses had closed. And yes, there were long lines at food banks, but it was getting better.

The unemployment rate was slowly going down. The economy was rebounding. President Trump handed Biden a country that was getting back on its feet. But that all changed. And this desperation felt on the part of many Americans came back all due to the policies that the Biden administration has put into place. So knowing that Americans are truly in trouble, how is the White House and its Dem allies responding to all this?

