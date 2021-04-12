Scott Yenor to Tucker Carlson: People find more happiness in marriage, family life than individualism

Author and political science professor Scott Yenor joined Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" to state his case that America’s obsession with being independent is making people miserable.

The professor explained that elements of togetherness, like marriage and family, have actually made people happier – happiness being, according to Yenor, what humans desire above all else.

Yenor used feminism as an example: "Feminism never claims to make women happy," he said. "It claims to make them autonomous or independent, never really assessing whether any human being really wants independence that’s being peddled by the particular ideology."

"You could not have come up with a better ideology to serve modern capitalists than modern feminism," he continued. "I do think that feminism complements the interests of modern, neoliberal institutions."

Yenor argued that the independence of feminism detaches people from settling in somewhere permanent, driving people away from a bolted-down location and lifestyle.

"If you don’t have a family, you’re not really concerned about living in a particular place, and, therefore, you can ship jobs overseas - it doesn’t really matter, because your interests are disconnected to a place."

According to his research, Yenor suggested that the age at which people have children is directly related to their happiness. People with kids under the age of 30 tend to be less happy than people without, he maintained, while those with children - once they turn 40 years old - are generally happier.

