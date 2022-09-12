Schumer-aligned PAC slammed as Democrats throw money into another GOP primary race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democratic political action committee linked to Senate Democrats is the latest from that side of the aisle to inject itself in a Republican primary to boost what the left sees as the more Trumpian primary candidate.

In New Hampshire, Senate Majority PAC reportedly invested $3.2 million in attack ads against State Senate President Chuck Morse, who is facing off with retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc.

The trend has been developing for months now, as Democrats seek to boost Republican candidates they believe to be "unelectable" or too closely tied to Donald Trump or his policy platforms.

Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told "The Story" Monday the "unelectable" descriptor is a "silly word" to use in these cases.

"I'm not a big fan of the ‘electability’ argument. We sort of retired that in 2016 when Donald Trump beat 17 other Republicans… and then beat the queen bee herself, Hillary Clinton," she said, adding Democrats' strategy has largely backfired.

In Pennsylvania's gubernatorial primary, State Sen. Doug Mastriano was targeted with such ads by Commonwealth Attorney General Josh Shapiro – running unopposed for the Democratic nod – as the Washington Post reported the Montgomery County Democrat spent $850,000 to boost the retired Army colonel from Gettysburg.

One Democratic ad called Mastriano – now the nominee – one of Trump's "strongest supporters" and the net investments reportedly accounted for more than twice what the Republican had spent on advertising himself.

In Michigan's primary, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) similarly aired ads about GOP candidate John Gibbs, who ultimately defeated Rep. Peter Meijer, a fellow Republican who had voted to impeach Trump.

One ad reported by NPR was "framed as an attack" on Gibbs, but may have "appealed" to Trump voters through its messaging.

And in Maryland, Democrats boosted now-Republican gubernatorial nominee State Del. Dan Cox, R-Frederick, over Kelly Schulz, a former Hogan administration official who was endorsed by the outgoing Republican governor.

Cox had been endorsed by Trump, who called into a rally near Westminster, Md. earlier this summer to pledge his support.

After Cox won the primary amid a reported $1 million expenditure by Democrats, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore appeared at the now-famous Rockville rally where Biden declared Trumpism "semi-fascist" and labeled Cox a "not an opponent, he's a threat."

Conway questioned the overall strategy, telling Fox News the Democrats must have such "little faith in [their] candidates and incumbents that [they're] playing around in the Republican primaries."

"You also have Chuck Schumer pouring in over $3 million to pump up Bolduc, thinking that he would be the less formidable candidate against [Sen.] Maggie Hassan," she added.

Conway said Hassan, not her Republican opponents, should be the one concerned, in that she only won her 2016 race by about one point and has "voted in lockstep with the Biden agenda."

Hassan and fellow Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H., were critical of President Biden during a recent joint appearance, which Conway said was an attempt to "fool and trick" voters into believing there is daylight between the senator and the president.

Both Bolduc and Morse are strong candidates versus Hassan, she added, saying that the incumbent may not benefit from the fact the Granite State has such a late primary.