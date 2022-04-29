Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security
Published

Mayorkas won't name 1 domestic terror, White supremacy case referred to DOJ

Mayorkas has called White supremacy the top terrorism-related threat to the homeland, but declined to name a case referred to DOJ

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Mayorkas won't name 1 domestic terror, White supremacy case referred to DOJ

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced questions from Rep. Greg Steube, F-Fla., during a hearing April 28, 2022.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday failed to name a case of domestic terrorism that his department has referred to the Department of Justice.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., pressed Mayorkas for data on any referrals he has made to the DOJ on the grounds of domestic terrorism. Mayorkas did not offer the data, saying he would provide it after the hearing.

"Congressman, I will provide you with that information subsequent to this hearing," Mayorkas replied to Steube. "I do not have that statistic. I will provide the data to you."

REP. ISSA ACCUSES DHS CHIEF MAYORKAS OF SECRETLY ENDING TITLE 42 EARLY

The pair continued to clash on the subject, with Steube interrupting Mayorkas to demand he name one such case off the top of his head. Mayorkas continued to decline to answer.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced questions from Rep. Greg Steube, F-Fla., during a hearing April 28, 2022.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced questions from Rep. Greg Steube, F-Fla., during a hearing April 28, 2022. (Fox News)

"Despite claiming domestic terrorism is the #1 threat to the homeland, [Secretary Mayorkas] can’t name a single case that he referred from DHS to DOJ for white supremacy or domestic terrorism," Rep. Greg Steube later said of his exchange with Mayorkas.

Mayorkas testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, where he was expected to face tough questioning regarding the Biden administration’s plan to lift Title 42, a Trump-era public health order that has been used to expel a majority of migrants at the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

