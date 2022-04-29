Mayorkas won't name 1 domestic terror, White supremacy case referred to DOJ

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday failed to name a case of domestic terrorism that his department has referred to the Department of Justice.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., pressed Mayorkas for data on any referrals he has made to the DOJ on the grounds of domestic terrorism. Mayorkas did not offer the data, saying he would provide it after the hearing.

"Congressman, I will provide you with that information subsequent to this hearing," Mayorkas replied to Steube. "I do not have that statistic. I will provide the data to you."

The pair continued to clash on the subject, with Steube interrupting Mayorkas to demand he name one such case off the top of his head. Mayorkas continued to decline to answer.

"Despite claiming domestic terrorism is the #1 threat to the homeland, [Secretary Mayorkas] can’t name a single case that he referred from DHS to DOJ for white supremacy or domestic terrorism," Rep. Greg Steube later said of his exchange with Mayorkas.

Mayorkas testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, where he was expected to face tough questioning regarding the Biden administration’s plan to lift Title 42, a Trump-era public health order that has been used to expel a majority of migrants at the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.