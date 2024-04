Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

A security guard for Mayor Matt Mahan was involved in a violent altercation in the middle of an interview being recorded in downtown San Jose Tuesday.

KRON4 reporter Jack Molmud shared footage where Mahan could be seen giving an interview during broad daylight, when the suspect approached their crew, began spewing profanity, and then appeared to assault a plainclothes police officer.

"While interviewing Mayor Matt Mahan in downtown San Jose, a man was shouting at us and fought Mayor Mahan's security guard," a social media account purportedly representing Molmud said in a post along with a portion of the video. "The fight lasted a couple minutes and the man was arrested by SJPD. Police said they were compiling evidence and sending it to the DA's office."

KRON4, a local Bay Area news outlet, reported that the suspect who allegedly instigated the assault was "booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple charges, including felony battery on a police officer," and that the San Jose Police Department "said the motive and circumstances surrounding the altercation are under investigation."

SAN FRANCISCO CRIME PROBLEMS LEAVE ASIAN AMERICANS FRUSTRATED, ANGRY WITH MAYOR BREED: REPORT

The mayor’s office praised the police and his security detail in a statement.

"Mayor Matt Mahan is deeply grateful to his security detail and the entire San Jose Police Department. The actions of the Officer tonight were heroic and a testament to the deescalation training that makes our officers effective, compassionate and stewards of community trust," the spokesperson said. "His thoughts are with the Officer, and he hopes for a speedy recovery."

The spokesperson went on to say that the mayor "understands how privileged he is to have an armed officer protecting him at all times, and is resolved in his commitment to create a safer city for everyone. That means hiring more police officers and addressing the root causes of crime, including by intervening earlier and more effectively in cycles of addiction, mental illness and violence."

SAN FRANCISCO CRIME PROBLEM RUNS DEEPER THAN ROSY STATISTICS FROM CITY, EXPERT SAYS

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig posted a longer version of the video and argued, "It’s more stark evidence that California’s urban centers have been turned into dangerous places, where seriously addicted, mentally ill and many violent people now roam freely due to weak state laws that have eroded accountability, deterrence and our quality of life."

"Many of us don’t feel safe in our big cities anymore. Watching people openly use and sell hard drugs like Fentanyl & Meth, block sidewalks & streets with homeless encampments & steal from from retailers/stores with essential impunity has created a feeling of hopelessness," he added.

"Many friends and family who live and work in the urban core of our big cities no longer feel safe even walking to lunch. Some have been violently assaulted or threatened. Others just can’t stand the oppressive smell anymore," he continued.

He went on to suggest, "The root cause of so much of the chaos and decay in CA is Prop 47, which essentially decriminalized the use of hard drugs and repeat theft under $950. Only voters can fix these issues. Hopefully, they will get a chance in Nov 2024 when the Homelessness, Drug Addiction and Theft Reduction Act appears on the ballot."

"Only voters can fix these issues. Hopefully, they will get a chance in Nov 2024 when the Homelessness, Drug Addiction and Theft Reduction Act appears on the ballot. (Kudos to the mayor’s team for handling the situation appropriately. I wish we all had security details.)," he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor’s office and did not receive an immediate reply.