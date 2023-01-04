Who's really to blame for 'Megxit'? Royal experts say it may have been Prince Harry

One was a Hollywood actress, the other a British royal thrown into the spotlight from birth. The two – known colloquially around the world as Harry and Meghan – forged an unlikely romance that unsuspectingly threw the royal family into chaos.

Though fingers were pointed mostly at Meghan Markle, painting her as an American actress and divorcée who longed to return to her Californian roots, experts argue Prince Harry had a more prominent role in making the decision to step down from royal duties.

Ahead of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare," set to be released on January 10 - marking exactly three years since the decision to relinquish their rights as senior members of the monarchy - Fox Nation's "Who is Harry and Megan?" explores the Sussexes' lives and relationship through their break with the British royals.

In the special, Fox News' senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot says, although many assumed it was Meghan who made the decision, "it takes two to tango."

"Many people have assumed that she did it. She was the one that broke everything up," Palkot said in the Fox Nation special. "She was the Yoko Ono to John Lennon and this Fab Four Beatles-like royal combination, that she pushed Harry to do these things. But it takes two to tango."

The Sussexes made the decision to take a "step back" as senior members of the royal family three years ago in January 2020. Since the controversially coined "Megxit" decision, criticism of the couple has only heightened as the pair have continued to make headlines with their allegations against the British monarchy.

As former BBC News correspondent Jennie Bond put it in the Fox Nation special, "the Harry and Meghan story has legs because it keeps on running, because they keep on feeding it."

In November 2022, Netflix released the shocking multi-part documentary series entitled "Harry & Meghan" which sought to tell the couple's love story and departure from the royal family through their eyes. Critics, however, have blasted the release of the documentary, on the heels of an already controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

In addition to the streaming series and the Oprah tell-all, Prince Harry is set to release a third piece to the trifecta: the highly-anticipated memoir, "Spare" in just five days' time – another controversial move for the prince, as notable changes in the royal family have recently been made following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In examining how they've arrived where they are now – 5,300 miles from Buckingham Palace in Southern California - the Fox Nation special looks back at the early lives and romance of the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first met on a blind date after the royal had retired from his service in the British military and while the American was starring on the hit USA Network show, "Suits."

From their first date, it is reported the pair were fond of each other; so much so that, despite Markle's career obligations in Toronto where "Suits" had been filmed, the new pair made every effort to make an intercontinental long-distance relationship work.

"Ironically, that was one of the things that actually led to the rift between William and Harry, because William tried to caution his brother," Dailymail.com's Charlie Lankston said. "He tried to say, I think things are moving too quickly. And Harry took offense at that."

Other experts in the Fox Nation special unpack how their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to the 32-million-pound royal wedding that much of the world tuned in to see.

"Royally Obsessed" co-host Roberta Fiorito highlighted how the world saw Markle's marriage to a British royal as a momentous occasion.

"This was the first marriage allowed in the Church of England for the royal family of a divorcee, and this was a huge deal. She really was an independent modern woman," she said.

While the marriage promised a new era in the British monarchy, none could have predicted just how short-lived and, yet, historic the era would become amid the shocking rift between the pair and other senior royals.

As Palkot expressed, the question remains to be seen as to what role Prince Harry played in the couple's divorce from the royal spotlight, and what was the straw that broke the camel's back - but subscribers can stream ‘Who is Harry and Meghan?’ now to get closer to the answers.