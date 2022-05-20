Comedian Samantha Bee loses it over leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade: 'People ... will die'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TBS' far-left "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee lost it Thursday as she railed against the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision could be overturned.

During the opening monologue of her show, which was on hiatus and had not aired since the draft opinion was leaked, Bee appeared angry and used multiple expletives as she blasted the potential decision, claiming the Supreme Court cared more about a "cluster of cells" than "actual people," and predicting women would "die" as a result of it.

"If you’re like me, you’re just a few weeks away from having fewer human rights. Fun!" Bee began her monologue, describing the day the draft opinion leaked as "a beautiful day to kick back, enjoy the sun, and burn our throats to dust with endless screaming."

"While the opinion isn’t official yet, it’s basically a trailer for how f-----g horrible life is to become for a lot of people," she added.

She went on to describe the leaked draft opinion as "infuriating," and slammed its author, Justice Samuel Alito, by claiming he cited "a s---head from the 17th God d--- century, who defended marital rape and had women executed for witchcraft" in the opinion, referencing 17th century English jurist Sir Matthew Hale.

"Alito's opinion makes the argument that abortion isn’t protected because it’s not referenced in the Constitution. But you know what else isn’t mentioned in the Constitution? Cars or hamburgers or f-----g Brazzers," Bee said.

She later played a video clip of various Republican lawmakers criticizing the protests that took place outside a number of the justices' homes following the leaked draft opinion.

"Pardon me, but in my civilest way possible, may I humbly request that you f--- the f--- off?" Bee ranted. "How dare Republicans demand civility as they strip away our civil rights?"

She then claimed women unable to obtain abortions would be the "real victims," and not the Supreme Court justices.

"Our broken, corrupt Supreme Court cares more about a cluster of cells than it does about the actual people who live and breathe and exist in our country," Bee continued ranting. "We know abortion rates won't drop. The only difference is that people, especially people of color, especially people living in poverty, will die."