Rush Limbaugh's widow reveals what he would have thought about midterms: 'You never give up on America'

The widow of radio sensation Rush Limbaugh unveiled her thoughts on her husband's life, legacy, iconic career, and what he would be thinking about the 2022 election cycle.

Kathryn Limbaugh joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday to discuss what she thought Rush's thoughts would be ahead of Election Day, given the polarizing political climate.

"He'd be thrilled to see what's going to happen on Tuesday," Kathryn told host Brian Kilmeade. "If we stay positive, we all get out and vote. There's some great candidates. I know he'd be inspired and happy about that, and he would definitely continue with, what he always said was, it's never time to panic. It's never time to give up on America."

"Our best days are ahead, and I think he'd be encouraged," she continued.

With Election Day just around the corner, voters are hitting the polls in record numbers in some areas with issues like crime and the economy at top of mind.

But even despite the issues plaguing America, Kathryn reiterated her notion that Rush would have been "encouraged" by the election this coming Tuesday.

"I know over the course of the last year or so, year and a half… he would have been quite terrified, as most people probably are, who aren't happy with the election results," Kathryn said. "But he would be very encouraged about Tuesday, and he doesn't want us to focus on doom."

"He'd want us to be as optimistic as we could, and I think he'd be rallying everyone to get out their vote and make it… a huge win," she continued.

Kathryn put together a book of Rush's greatest moments, "Radio's Greatest of All Time," alongside his brother, David Limbaugh.

The book features a compilation of his greatest on-air commentary, with remarks from his widow and brother, who shared their firsthand experiences with the media icon.

"There's monologues, there's jokes, there's wonderful pictures, but it's Rush shining through. His optimism, his inspiration, his love for our country, his perseverance in his own life, because he did go through many obstacles in his life," she said.

"And I think that he wanted to leave this for the American people and for his listeners and everyone, especially leading into such an important election," Kathryn continued. "He wanted people to know that the best days are ahead, and that's really the purpose of this book."

Rush Limbaugh, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump, battled "advanced lung cancer" for more than a year.

He was diagnosed in January 2020 and died in February 2021. He was 70 years old.