Limbaugh blasts Nadler, Democrats for 'egregious denials of reality' of urban rioting

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh ripped Democrats Tuesday, accusing them of being "in a total state of denial" about the ongoing violence in cities across America.

"The Rush Limbaugh Show" host referenced House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler's description of Antifa Sunday as "a myth that is being spread only in Washington D.C."

"There aren't any peaceful protests," Limbaugh said, taking issue with another common media description of the demonstrations in cities across America. "Of course there are riots, there is property damage, there is endless looting -- in Portland, there [has been more than] 55 nights in a row of it.

"There was live rioting and looting in New York that was televised, and the Democrats are even now denying that that was happening."

"The host said that Democrats' apparent defense of the rioting is taking denial to "a level that we haven't had to deal with," describing their attitude as "more outrageous and egregious denials of reality than even their attempt to say that Trump meddled with the Russians and stole the election because with this, there is video.

"There's video of the violence, of the fires ... and yet they are in a total state of denial because they have their buddies, the media, who are not airing the video."