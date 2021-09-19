Rose McGowan says Weinstein tapped her home, tried to drive her off the road to silence her ahead of memoir

Actor and activist Rose McGowan continued her tell-all discussion in part two of ‘Tucker Carlson Today’ where she revealed the truth about the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the subsequent harassment she endured before exposing the disgraced movie producer.

McGowan rose to media prominence during the height of the #MeToo movement, during which the media shone a light on the actress as an important component in Weinstein’s eventual downfall. She is known as one of the earliest and one of the most prominent of dozens of women to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

In the first of the two-part series, the actress recounted her tumultuous Hollywood story, unveiling shocking revelations about the entertainment industry and her battle to expose the disturbing underbelly of the glamor and glitz.

During the second half of the wide-ranging conversation, McGowan told Carlson that she believes Weinstein tried to silence her using illegal intimidation tactics ahead of the release of her memoir "Brave," where she expressed plans to name her rapist.

"They were flying drones around my window every day – this is three years before the Weinstein news broke," McGowan recalled. "I was trailed, almost driven off the road. They stole my headlights out of my car. They placed trackers in my car. I thought I was manifesting everything in my life, turns out my whole house was bugged," she said.

McGowan eventually filed a lawsuit alleging that Weinstein and his co-conspirators used spies posing as women’s rights advocates and journalists to obtain a copy of her memoir, illegally recorded her conversations, and smeared her to those in the entertainment industry who were working on projects with her.

"Any time I made a public appearance, I knew people were shadowing me," she told Carlson. "My then-boyfriend at the time was like ‘I can’t take it. I'm being followed, my car's broken into.' And this is three years before the news was breaking but they knew I was writing a book."

