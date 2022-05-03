Laura Ingraham: Supreme Court leak a 'naked attempt' to sway Roe v. Wade decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham warned the Supreme Court leak is an "unprecedented" and "shocking" breach of "confidentiality" as a draft opinion reveals the highest court could overturn Roe v. Wade. Ingraham argued the leak is a "naked attempt" to sway the Supreme Court's decision as Democrats push to codify the policy before it can be officially overturned.

LAURA INGRAHAM: No matter what you think about this outcome, the leak itself represents a shocking and unprecedented breach of the court's confidentiality, which is sacred, sacrosanct, and it's key to the court's ability on any issue to engage in the give and take and all the decision-making based on the Constitution, not because of political pressure. It is not up to a law clerk or any employee of the court to leak a decision in what is a naked attempt to try to change the outcome. I was a Supreme Court law clerk and I know because I saw it. Opinions go back and forth, drafts of opinions go back and forth. Language changes sometimes, sometimes, even votes might change, and through the entirety of the court's history, no matter how controversial or disruptive the court's decisions have been, none of those draft opinions ever leaked. You know why? Because everyone in that building understood that was a line that could never be crossed, and it is a sad commentary that someone in that building took it upon himself or herself to totally usurp the role of the justices and hijack the court's deliberative process.

