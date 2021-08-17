Rob O'Neill on 'Fox & Friends': Terrorists want to kill all of us, your politics don't matter

Rob O'Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed Usama Bin Laden in May 2011, slammed the Biden administration's Afghanistan debacle, arguing "we've completely taken our eye off the ball on this." O'Neill urged the United States take terror groups seriously going forward and realize some "want to kill all of us."

BIDEN’S SPEECH WAS ‘DISINGENUOUS,’ AL QAEDA WILL RETURN, FORMER REAGAN OFFICIAL SAYS

ROB O’NEILL: Yeah, we've completely taken our eye off the ball on this one, and we've got to realize, instead of being on the left side of the aisle, the right side of the aisle, there are people out there that want to kill all of us. Doesn't matter what you look like or which part of the country you’re from or even which part of our alliance is from. They’re out there. And, you know, they've always been in Pakistan, right on the border in the madrassas, teaching these younger kids the new wave of Taliban, new wave of ISIS, new wave of Al-Qaeda, all that stuff. They're coming. We know they're coming.

I hope they're people that are smart enough to realize, hey, that big convoy coming in, that might be Taliban. Let's bomb them. Hey, they're in the presidential palace. Why don't we bomb it? Hey, there. On the treadmills, bomb them. I don't know why it's so hard to kill people that are trying to kill you. And that's what we're here to do. We lost sight of that a long time ago, trying to build schools for people who don't want them.

