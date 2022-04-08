Reuters dragged for ‘evil’, ‘woeful’ headline on terrorist attack that killed two Israelis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

International news outlet Reuters is taking major heat over what critics are calling an "evil," "woeful," and "appalling" tweet about a Palestinian terror attack against Israelis on a busy Tel Aviv street.

On Thursday, a terrorist opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv, killing two and wounding over 10. After killing the gunman in a shootout the Friday morning following the attack, Israeli police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Ra’ad Fathi Hazem, a Palestinian refugee.

Though people reading a Reuters headline about the terror attack would not have gathered any of those details.

The headline (and Reuters’ corresponding tweet) read, "Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian after Tel Aviv bar attack."

Critics on Twitter heavily admonished the outlet for the headline.

Conservative pundit Dave Rubin pulled no punches. "It is truly extraordinarily how evil the corporate press is," he tweeted.

Newsbusters Deputy Managing Editor Nicholas Fondacaro blasted the outlet, tweeting, "Reuters supports Palestinian terrorists’ efforts to kill Jews. Fact."

Israeli journalist Emanuel Miller called the headline "woeful," and criticized the outlet for updating their story in the wake of the backlash but leaving the headline unchanged.

He tweeted, "Look closely. @Reuters is coming under criticism for this woeful headline after a Palestinian terrorist shot dead two Israelis last night. The article was updated minutes ago. But the headline has been left untouched."

Conservative personality Erielle Davidson responded to the tweet, writing, "A Palestinian terrorist kills 2 people and wounds an additional 16, and this is the Reuters headline. Disgusting."

Daily Caller reporter Brianna Lyman tweeted out her own revision to the offending headline, writing, "Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian TERRORIST after Tel Aviv bar attack. There, fixed it for you."

Columnist Frida Ghitis tweeted that Reuters’ was "astonishing" and "appalling," writing, "this is an astonishing headline to describe the aftermath of a terrorist attack. The murderer was fleeing after killing two people and injuring several others. Unbelievable, @reuters. Appalling."

Tablet Magazine CTO Noam Blum revised the headline as well, tweeting, "Palestinian terrorist who gunned down civilians at a Tel-Aviv bar killed after manhunt and gunfight with Israeli security forces."

"There. Did your job for you, international media," he added.