Israel shooting: Multiple people shot in Tel Aviv 'terrorist' attack, police say

Multiple people were shot in Israel's main commercial city Thursday night, leaving several injured in what authorities described as a "terrorist" attack.

The gunfire rang out on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, officials said, sending restaurant patrons and pedestrians running for their lives.

"This is a terrorist who shot at a pub on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, from which five casualties of various degrees of injury were evacuated, and many police forces are in the area searching for the terrorist," the Israel Police tweeted.

The types of injuries sustained were not disclosed. Authorities responded to the chaotic scene and asked the public to stay away from the area and remain indoors.

The nearby Ichilov hospital was providing an updated toll from Thursday’s attack, which unfolded in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, but tensions have soared following recent attacks by Palestinians that killed 11 people in Israel.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said he arrived at the scene and has been briefed by authorities.

Thursday's events came just over a week after five people were shot by a gunman on a motorcycle in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak.

It was the third attack in recent days up to that point.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.