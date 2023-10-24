Restaurant grilled for imposing fee on ‘bad children’ and ‘adults unable to parent’

A restaurant in Georgia has drawn condemnation for instituting a "bad parenting" fee for adults that bring poorly behaved children to the premises.

The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, located near Georgia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, is gaining notoriety after customers shared an image of its menu to Reddit.com that disclosed there is a fee for misbehaving children.

In addition to noting that there is a "Gratituity of 20%" added to "parties over 6," and a "Share charge" of $3, the fine print at the bottom of the menu reads "Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$."

The Reddit caption on the post stated, "This restaurant charges you extra for bad parenting."

The same notice is currently on the menu at the restaurant’s website.

Google Reviews of the dining establishment – which predominantly serves seafood along with a couple of $39 steaks – provided some descriptions of some customers’ experience with this "adult surcharge."

One user, Danielle Hampy, gave the establishment a one-star rating out of five, and explained, "If you have children, absolutely avoid this place at all costs. Holy moly - the most disrespectful owner made a huge scene in front of the entire restaurant because our children were ‘running through the restaurant.’"

She added, "they were down by the river. We were told we need to ‘go to Burger King and Walmart’ and that we were bad parents. They have a $50 surcharge for ‘bad children.’"

Another unhappy customer and Google reviewer Kyle Landmann wrote, "The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my children’s behavior. My kids watched a tablet until the food arrived, ate their food and my wife took them outside while I waited and paid the bill."

Yet another user warned parents to avoid Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, writing, "Don’t go if you have children. We were 3 adults, 2 children and our 4mo baby and since we entered to the place they gave us a bad look. Later my wife was rocking the baby (not crying, just to make him sleep) and this ‘manager’ told her that you don’t do that in a fancy restaurant."

People didn’t pull punches on Reddit either. One user wrote, "The number of red flags on this menu, I'd just go ahead and say no thanks. I mean, the parenting thing is one bit, but if they can't get their s--- together enough to deal with setting a price that deals with their credit card fees, and their solution is to show the cheap price and add a surcharge?"

Another declared, "If I read this at a restaurant I would probably leave. Charge for unruly kids and a ‘share charge $3’ like who cares if I wanna share my food once I pay for it?"

Toccoa’s staff did not immediately reach out to Fox News Digital for comment.

