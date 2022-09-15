Republicans on Armed Services Committee demand Sec. Austin probe diversity chief for 'egregious bias'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – Two Republican lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee demanded Secretary Lloyd Austin probe an equity chief hire at the Department of Defense after her "racially divisive" posts and published works were uncovered by Fox News Digital.

Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said Friday morning that Austin should take "immediate action" to investigate diversity, equity and inclusion chief officer Kelisa Wing over her "egregious bias."

Wing works at DoDEA, or Department of Defense Education Activity, which services tens of thousands of military-connected children.

The letter said that the director at DoDEA, Thomas Brady, has "willful ignorance" or "poor judgment" in hiring Wing.

‘WOKE’ DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE EQUITY CHIEF WRITES ANTI-WHITE POSTS: ‘EXHAUSTED WITH THESE WHITE FOLX’

"[T]he Pentagon failed to perform a thorough vetting of Ms. Wing’s views and rhetoric before placing her in a leadership role involving education curriculum," Rep. Franklin told Fox News Digital. "It’s yet another example of how the Biden administration has sought to politicize our military."

"This woke ideology is destroying our military and poisoning the minds of American children," said Rep. Stefanik. "[T]he Department of Defense has routinely prioritized adhering to woke ideologies instead of strengthening our national defense. This is shameful and an insult to the brave men and women who selflessly serve our nation."

Wing wrote in June 2020, "I'm exhausted with these white folx in these [professional development] sessions."

"[T]his lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… [W]e are not the majority, we don't have power," she continued.

DOD BLASTED FOR TWEET TOUTING 'DIVERSITY' AND 'INCLUSION' AS 'NECESSITY' IN THE MILITARY

"Caudacity" is a slang term that is used to describe audacity demonstrated by White people.

PENTAGON SHOULD END 'WOKE' HUNT FOR MILITARY EXTREMISM, SAYS FMR GREEN BERET

"We are concerned the comments made by Ms. Wing demonstrate an egregious bias which is contrary to the goals of DoDEA," the letter said.

DoDEA serves more than 66,000 military-connected students in the U.S. and around the globe. DoDEA schools are located in the United States, Europe, Pacific, western Asia, Middle East, Cuba, Guam and Puerto Rico.

"Ms. Wing is listed as an author on several progressive children's books in a series called ‘Racial Justice In America,’" the letter said. "One book is called ‘What Is White Privilege?’ while another is 'What Does it Mean To Defund the Police?’ The former has lines such as: "If you are White you might feel bad about hurting others or you might feel afraid to lose this privilege."

The letter added, "These are racially divisive comments that do not reflect the diversity or inclusion that is the hallmark of our U.S. military. We must stop racism wherever it occurs, but an approach that focuses exclusively on racial privilege does not achieve the larger goal of inclusion for all."

The two lawmakers submitted several questions to Secretary Austin.

"Considering the statements made by Ms. Wing, we submit to you the following questions: