Republican women make history with midterm victories: 'It's time for new blood'

Republican women made history during the 2022 midterm election cycle, winning seats in both the House and Senate never before held by women.

Katie Britt became the first woman ever elected to Senate in the state of Alabama. The Senator-elect described the feeling as "surreal" on "Fox & Friends."

Britt explained to host Ainsley Earhardt that very few people believed her win would be possible when she announced her candidacy.

"So to be sitting here with you today, to be preparing to go into orientation, to be fighting for the American people, it is exciting and humbling," she said Monday.

Britt won her race by 36 points against Democrat Will Boyd, citing a grassroots strategy that involved listening to voters’ concerns rather than simply lecturing the public.

Britt is also the youngest woman to ever serve in the Senate and the only woman in the Senate with school-aged children.

"The Republican Party is the party of parents," she said. "We're the party of hard-working Americans. It's exciting to be that voice at the table."

Lori Chavez-DeRemer also made history when she flipped an Oregon House seat. She is the first Republican woman and first Hispanic woman elected to Congress in the state.

Chavez-DeRemer said on "Fox & Friends First" that she earned voters’ trust after her 8-year career as mayor of Happy Valley, Oregon.

"Oregonians spoke loud and clear that they wanted somebody with that proven track record, somebody who can roll up their sleeves, somebody who can get things done and bring all of Oregonians along," she told host Carley Shimkus.

Chavez-DeRemer said the election results show that Americans want practical and thoughtful leadership.

"They want to see a vibrant economy, that they're safe on their streets, that their kids are having access to a great education," she said. "And that's what we want to do."

Senator-elect Britt echoed the need to get America back on track.

"People believe that it's time for new blood, fresh blood in Washington," she said.