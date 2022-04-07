Biden needs to stop talking to dictators and produce oil in America: Scalise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told "America Reports" Thursday that President Biden needs to stop negotiating with dictators about producing oil and steer the United States toward becoming energy dependent.

REP. STEVE SCALISE: I participated in the hearing, and in fact, I went and showed all of the mountains of regulations that Joe Biden has added that make it almost impossible to produce energy in America right now. You cannot get new leases. You can’t even pursue an active lease that you are paying millions of dollars for. I listed nine different federal agencies that Biden has put between the oil companies and the oil in the ground so you can’t get it out. And it’s very clear what’s going on.

Joe Biden as a candidate, just remember this, said on a televised debate that he wanted to stop the ability to produce oil in America and carried it out, killing Keystone, and the projects and the price started going up. They know it was Joe Biden’s policies that led to this massive increase in prices at the pump and a higher reliance on Russian oil. He approved the Nord Stream pipeline, so Russia could send more oil to Europe, making Europe more addicted to Putin’s oil. Let’s reverse this. Stop talking to dictators, whether it’s Iran, Venezuela, Russia, and produce oil in America.

