Rep. Roy has a warning for Anthony Fauci for when Republicans take back the House: 'Look out'

"Fox & Friends" co-host Will Cain asked Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy how he planned to get the "truth," after he sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention demanding that the agency release data on COVID hospitalizations that they have reportedly been withholding, Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

CHIP ROY: want to talk about the dead Americans, people who had myocarditis, people who had a reaction to the vaccine. I want to talk about the Americans who have lost their job because of vaccine mandates, whether they are military or health care workers, or maybe a Border Patrol agent federal worker who have been forced to lose their job if they didn't take a jab. I want to talk about the children who can't actually enunciate their words because they now need speech therapy, or they had mental health issues, or we've got drug addicts, people who have died because they've had mental health issues. I can go down the list after list. When are we going to have accountability for Anthony Fauci? Look, he's missing right now for one reason, and one reason only: The Democrats are looking at the polls. It wasn't dead Americans that made Democrats move. It wasn't dead Americans that made Fauci go away. It was polls. And I want to hold Anthony Fauci accountable. And if you're watching this Dr. Fauci, look out because when the Americans give us control in the House of Representatives, God willing, we're going to get some answers on behalf of the American people.

