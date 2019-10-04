Jim Jordan says he hopes Schiff releases Volker transcript on Trump-Ukraine: 'There's no quid pro quo'

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Thursday night he hopes all Americans get an opportunity to read transcripts from the day's Capitol Hill interviews with former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker -- but added the decision is up to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"Sean, I hope every American gets a chance to read what took place in that room today -- because when they do, they will see there's no 'quid pro quo,'" Jordan said on "Hannity." "They will see exactly what President Trump and [Ukraine] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky, was going on between these two countries."

"I hope every American gets a chance to read what took place in that room today -- because when they do, they will see there's no 'quid pro quo.' They will see exactly what President Trump and President Zelensky, was going on between these two countries." — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

CONGRESSIONAL INTERVIEW WITH TRUMP'S EX-UKRAINE ENVOY BLOWS HOLE IN DEMOCRATS' 'QUID PRO QUO' CLAIMS, GOP LAWMAKER SAYS

Republican lawmakers who were present at Volker’s closed-door marathon testimony before three House committees on Thursday seemed confident that Volker's answers disproved any allegations of a "quid pro quo" in the Trump impeachment inquiry. Sources told Fox News that Volker had been worried about the reliability of the Ukrainian prosecutor who provided information to Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Volker abruptly resigned last week after an unidentified "whistleblower" claimed the former envoy had traveled to Kiev to help Ukrainian officials navigate Trump's alleged request to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and their business dealings in Ukraine. The complaint also claimed that the envoy connected Giuliani with Ukrainian officials.

Jordan told Hannity that interviews will show Volker was a "good diplomat" and that Volker and his staff "were looking out ... for the best interests of this country and frankly for the best interests of Ukraine."

Hannity asked Jordan when or if a transcript would be released, prompting Jordan to say that decision lies with Schiff.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Following the marathon interview session Jordan said at a news conference that Volker did not say anything that would help the Democrats push for impeachment.

"But not one thing he has said comports with any of the Democrats impeachment narrative," Jordan said earlier Thursday. "Not one thing."